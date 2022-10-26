Jury discharged in Australian Parliament House rape trial

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A judge has discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government advisor charged with raping a colleague in the Australian Parliament House because a juror had brought a research paper on sexual assaults into the jury room. Australian Capital Territory Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said on Thursday a juror had undertaken research in relation to the case and brought it into the room where a panel of 12 had been deciding their verdict. Former ministerial advisor Bruce Lehrmann had pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual intercourse without consent in a minister’s office in March 2019 after a night of heavy drinking. He faced a potential 12-year prison sentence if convicted. There could be a retrial in February.

