Kremlin: Putin monitors drills of Russia’s nuclear forces

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that Wednesday’s drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on Russia. The Kremlin said in a statement that all the missiles that were test-fired reached their designated targets. Washington has said Moscow properly informed it of the drills in advance. The Russian government has warned of a purported Ukrainian plot to detonate a radioactive device in a false flag attack to blame Russia. Ukraine and its allies strongly reject the allegation.

