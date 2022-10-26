Pakistanis hope Sunak will push India on Kashmir resolution

GUJRANWALA, Pakistan (AP) — Britain’s new prime minister has embraced his Indian and Hindu heritage but he also has roots in present-day Pakistan, in the city of Gujranwala, where his paternal grandparents lived during Britain’s colonial rule. The city saw some of the deadliest sectarian riots during the 1947 partition that carved out India and Pakistan from the former British Empire. Today, many in Gujranwala, an industrial hub in eastern Punjab province along the border with India, say Rishi Sunak is uniquely positioned to push for a solution to the Kashmir crisis — the main point of contention between the two South Asian rivals.

By FAISAL ANJUM and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.