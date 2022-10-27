Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is zeroing in on a largely economic-focused message amid raging inflation and recession risks as he makes his closing argument for the November midterm elections. The Democratic president will deliver that message Thursday in a hotly contested congressional battleground in upstate New York. In Syracuse, Biden will showcase a significant investment by the U.S.-based company Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers. On Friday, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia to boost the state Democratic Party. The White House strategy is to promote the administration’s accomplishments at official White House events while saving the overt campaigning for states where Biden’s political power can directly bolster Democratic candidates.

