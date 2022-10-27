Dig finds evidence of Revolutionary War prison camp location

Researchers say they have solved a decades-old riddle by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have been somewhere on land acquired by the local government nearly a decade ago. On Monday an archaeological team located what is believed to be the prison camp’s exterior security fence. The camp housed more than 1,000 English, Scottish and Canadian privates and noncommissioned officers for 22 months during war.

