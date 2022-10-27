Father, son convicted in assault spurred by Pokemon Go

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. he St. Louis County jury on Wednesday convicted 75-year-old Robert Matteuzzi and 33-year-old Angelo Matteuzzi of third-degree assault in the June 2018 attack. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son. Pokemon Go is an augmented reality video game in which players walk around outside hunting for animated monsters on their phones. Authorities say the Matteuzzis and the victim were on different teams vying for control of a Kirkwood Park site when a real-life scuffle broke out.

