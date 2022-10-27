Georgia DA urges Supreme Court to allow Graham testimony

The Georgia prosecutor investigating possible illegal election interference in the 2020 election has urged the Supreme Court not to stand in the way of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a grand jury. In a filing with the high court Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the justices should reject Graham’s plea that they block his testimony while he continues to appeal the order to appear before a special grand jury. The panel is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. Justice Clarence Thomas issued a temporary stay of the testimony, but the entire court is expected to weigh in.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.