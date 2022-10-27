Italian officer allegedly shoots and kills commander

MILAN (AP) — Special forces stormed a carabinieri barracks near Italy’s Lake Como early Friday where an officer had barricaded himself overnight with hostages after allegedly shooting and killing the commander. The news agency LaPresse said the suspect was taken into custody unharmed, and that an special forces officers was shot in the knee and lightly injured in the dawn blitz. The hostages were all in quarters or rooms away from the assailant and were released unharmed. According to the news agency ANSA, the officer shot the station commander at close range, and shouted, “I killed him.” The motive was under investigation.

