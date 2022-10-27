Putin claims West seeks global domination by using Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure global domination. Speaking to international policy experts on Thursday, Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to dictate terms to other nations in a “dangerous and bloody” domination game. Putin, who sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, has cast Western support for Ukraine as part of broad efforts by Washington and its allies to enforce what they call a rules-based world order that only foments chaos. Putin claimed that “humankind now faces a choice: accumulate a load of problems that will inevitably crush us all or try to find solutions that may not be ideal.”

