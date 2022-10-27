South Korea to review extradition of New Zealand suspect

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has initiated a court review on whether to extradite a 42-year-old woman facing murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found in abandoned suitcases in August. South Korea’s Justice Ministry said it instructed prosecutors on Thursday to apply for the review at the Seoul High Court after determining there was “considerable reason” to believe the suspect committed the crimes. If the court rules in favor of her extradition, South Korean Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon would make the final call on whether she’s sent to New Zealand. An official from the ministry’s international crimes division said prosecutors will likely apply for the review this week and that the court will have two months to decide on the case.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.