West says no biological weapons in Ukraine, Russia disagrees

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its Western allies have dismissed Russia’s claims that banned biological weapons activities are taking place in Ukraine with American support. They call it disinformation and fabrications. But Russia’s U.N. ambassador says Moscow will pursue a U.N. investigation of its allegations that both countries are violating the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia called Thursday’s Security Councul meeting on a 310-page document it circulted this week alleging “military biological” activity in Ukraine. It includes an official complaint to the council under the biological weapons convention and a draft resolution that would authorize the Security Council to set up a commission to address Russia’s claims.

