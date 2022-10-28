At least 31 dead in floods, landslides in south Philippines

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say at least 31 people have died and nine others are missing after flash floods and landslides were set off by torrential rains that swamped a southern province overnight. Regional official Naguib Sinarimbo said 26 died mostly by drowning and landslides in the neighboring towns of Datu Odin Sinsuat town and Datu Blah Sinsuat town, and five others died in Upi town, all in Maguindanao province. He said a rescue team was deployed to a tribal village at the foot of a mountain in Datu Odin Sinsuat to check on reports that floods and a landslide also hit houses in the community. The heavy rains that flooded Maguindanao and outlying provinces overnight were caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which forecasters expect to slam into the country’s eastern coast on Saturday.

