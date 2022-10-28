Emmett Till movie shown in Black town pivotal to the story

MOUND BAYOU, Miss. (AP) — The tiny, all-Black town of Mound Bayou became a safe haven for Emmett Till’s mother as she traveled to Mississippi to testify in the murder trial of two white men who lynched her son in 1955. Hundreds of people — a good portion of Mound Bayou’s 1,500 residents — turned out to watch the movie “Till.” The feature film is going into wide release across the U.S. this weekend after being in limited release since Oct. 14. One of the movie’s producers and writers, Keith Beauchamp, told the Mound Bayou audience Thursday evening that the town is sacred to the story of Emmett Till.

