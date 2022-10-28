Man prosecuted for death threat against Kansas Rep. LaTurner
By JOHN HANNA
Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A northeastern Kansas man is facing a felony charge of threating to kill one of the state’s congressmen. But a trial for 31-year-old Chase Neill of Lawrence has been postponed indefinitely so that a federal judge can decide whether he is too mentally ill to help his lawyers. Federal prosecutors contend in court documents that Neill developed a fixation on eastern Kansas Republican Rep. Jake LaTurner. Neill is accused of threatening to kill LaTurner in a June 5 voicemail message left at LaTurner’s office and continuing to make threatening calls the following day. U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter ordered last month that his mental health be examined.