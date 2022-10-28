Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

MIAMI BEACH (AP) — An evacuation order has forced out residents of a Miami Beach building on the same avenue where a condominium collapse in Surfside killed nearly 100 people last year. The order came Thursday evening after engineers determined the Port Royale building is unsafe. Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier says a structural engineering report prompted the evacuation of all 164 units at the building, which is undergoing a required safety recertification. An engineer discovered that a main concrete beam supporting the 1971 building had shifted and a crack in the beam has grown bigger.

