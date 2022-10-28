Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Alaskans want results, not “partisan political rhetoric,” as she faced her Donald Trump-backed Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka in a televised debate Thursday. Tshibaka questioned the value of Murkowski’s seniority and said it’s time for a change. Murkowski has held the seat since late 2002 and is the most senior member of Alaska’s congressional delegation. The debate, held less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 ranked choice election, also included Democrat Pat Chesbro. The other candidate on the ballot, Republican Buzz Kelley, last month suspended his campaign and endorsed Tshibaka.

