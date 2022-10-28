Officers cleared in shooting of man in Ohio emergency room

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor has announced that officers have been cleared of criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a man in an Ohio emergency room. Gary Tyack is the elected prosecutor representing Franklin County in central Ohio, home to state capital Columbus. He said Friday that a grand jury declined to indict Columbus officers and hospital security officers involved in the April 12, 2021 shooting of Miles Jackson. Footage of the incident showed a routine police pat-down erupt within minutes into a fatal shooting after the 27-year-old Jackson apparently fired a gun he had concealed in his possession. An earlier pat-down outside the hospital by an officer not involved in the shooting missed the gun.

