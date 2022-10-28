Pakistani ex-PM Khan, supporters start march to Islamabad

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and thousands of his supporters have started a long-promised march to the capital, Islamabad, to challenge his successor’s government and demand early elections. Hundreds of trucks and cars, and many of the about 10,000 demonstrators walking on foot, left on Friday from the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural heartland. It is expected to arrive sometime next week in Islamabad. The convoy got off to a colorful start, with Khan’s supporters dancing to the beat of drums and singing patriotic songs. Khan was ousted in an April no-confidence vote in parliament, which he claims was unlawful. He has pledged to hold the protest in Islamabad until his demands are met.

