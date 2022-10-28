Royal Navy seizes $28M worth of cocaine in Caribbean waters

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — British officials say they have seized more than 880 pounds (400 kilograms) of cocaine from a boat in Caribbean waters. The Royal Navy said Friday that three people were detained following a “tense chase” near the Dominican Republic. It adds that the drug is worth an estimated 24 million pounds ($28 million). Authorities say a gunnery team sank the boat, which they believe had departed from South America in a common route followed by smugglers. The bust is the second large one reported this week. On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard announced it had seized $26 million worth of cocaine near Puerto Rico.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.