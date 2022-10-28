Soccer player injured in knifing in Italy has back surgery

MILAN (AP) — Spanish soccer player Pablo Marí has undergone surgery to treat wounds to his back. The Monza club in Serie A that Marí plays for on loan from Arsenal says that the operation consisted of repairing two torn muscles. Monza adds that “the operation went well” and that Marí should spend another “two or three days” recovering at the Niguarda hospital in Milan. The club says Marí will likely need two months of rest before resuming physical activity. Monza CEO Adriano Galliani says the squad is “in shock” and has asked Serie A to postpone its next game against Bologna on Monday.

