At least 5 dead after boat crashes, Cuba state media report

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban state media say at least five people died when a boat off northern Cuba traveling north toward the United States sank after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship. Saturday’s report says the craft flipped over after collision. Cubadebate says at least five people were killed, including a minor and three women. It says about two dozen people were rescued. The crash reportedly happened near Bahía Honda, about two hours from the capital of Havana.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.