Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Lula make final appeals for votes
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Associated Press
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are making their final appeals for support ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff vote. The right-wing Bolsonaro took part in a motorcycle rally Saturday in Belo Horizonte. It’s the capital of a state that generally winds up backing the winner — and where he finished second to his leftist competitor in the initial round of voting. Da Silva supporters, meanwhile rallied in the country’s biggest city, Sao Paulo The appearances followed a combative televised debate that centered on the economy — an issue that could sway some of the few voters still undecided.