Governments: French conservationist abducted in eastern Chad

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Authorities say a French national working in wildlife conservation has been abducted in northeastern Chad by unknown kidnappers. Chad’s government spokesman said Saturday that Jerome Hugonnot was working for the Sahara Conservation Fund in Wadi Fara province bordering Sudan at the time of his abduction. In Paris, the French foreign ministry says it is aware of the kidnapping Friday and has been in touch with Hugonnot’s relatives. The ministry says it hopes to secure his release quickly. It is not immediately known who was behind the abduction, though a number of armed groups operate along the Chad-Sudan border. French media report that Hugonnot also has Australian citizenship.

