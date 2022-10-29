Gunman who attacked holy shrine in Iran dies from injuries

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian media say the gunman who killed 15 people at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran earlier this week has died. This comes days after the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State group but which Iran’s government sought to blame on protesters. Iranian authorities have not disclosed any details about the assailant, who died in a hospital in the southern city of Shiraz on Saturday from injuries sustained during his arrest. Wednesday’s deadly attack targeted Shah Cheragh in Shiraz, the second-holiest Shiite shrine in Iran. It came as unrest sparked by the September death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police has rocked the Islamic Republic.

