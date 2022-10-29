Gunman who attacked Iran shrine dies; Guard warns protesters

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian media say the gunman who killed 15 people at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran earlier this week has died. Meanwhile on Saturday, Tehran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard issued a new warning to Iranians joining the protests roiling the country. The attack on the shrine in Shiraz was claimed by the Islamic State group. Iran’s government sought to link it to the largely peaceful protests engulfing the country, without offering evidence. The unrest — sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police — has rocked the Islamic Republic for over a month.

