Swiss claim record for world’s longest passenger train

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss railway company claimed the record for the world’s longest passenger train with a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps. The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.2-mile-long train composed of 100 coaches along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen on Saturday. The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage in 2008. The entire journey took over an hour, with rail enthusiasts lining the valley to watch the train’s 25 sections wind their way about 15.5 miles through the Alps. Rhaetian Railway director Renato Fasciati said the record attempt was intended to highlight some of Switzerland’s engineering achievements and to celebrate 175 years of Swiss railways.

