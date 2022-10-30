Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor’s race

DETROIT (AP) — In one of the country’s premier battleground states, a last-ditch effort from Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has helped her pull closer with incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon, who has never held elected office before, went silent across the state after draining her resources in the Republican primary, but two primetime debates and help from the Republican Governors Association are making the race increasingly competitive. It remains to be seen whether the late push will be enough to help Dixon overcome attack ads that defined her early on. Whitmer has incumbency and a multimillion-dollar campaign fund on her side.

