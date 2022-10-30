More clashes at Iran’s universities after weeks of unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s semi-official news agency says students have clashed during a memorial ceremony for victimes of a deadly attack at a major Shiite holy site in southern Iran. Sunday’s report by Tasnim said some groups attacked a gathering in a branch of Azad University in Tehran and injured several students. The report also quoted some witnesses as saying some students had knives in their hands and said an unidentified person fired tear gas and disappeared into the crowd. The report did not elaborate on how many people were injured.

