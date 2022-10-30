Palestinian motorist killed after alleged car ramming attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian motorist who slammed his car into bus stop in the occupied West Bank. It was the latest in a monthslong wave of violence that shows no signs of slowing. The Israeli military says the motorist targeted a pair of bus stops and wounded five soldiers. Sunday’s incident came a day after a Palestinian gunman killed an Israeli man near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank. In a standard punitive action, the Israeli military prepared the gunman’s home for demolition. The violence comes two days before Israel holds national elections.

