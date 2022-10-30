Records: Lying officers unpunished in 2018 inmate death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Three former Illinois prison guards face life in prison for a beating that led to the death of inmate Larry Earvin in 2018. But testimony that helped convict two of them came from six Department of Corrections employees who admitted that initially, they lied to investigators. None has faced punishment but continue to get regular pay increases. Alex Banta and Todd Sheffler were convicted in the 2018 beating at Mount Sterling prison. Willie Hedden pleaded guilty and testified for the government. Corrections spokeswoman Naomi Puzzello says the other officers will be the subject of an internal investigation when the federal probe is complete.

