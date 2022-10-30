University of Kentucky student dies in Seoul Halloween crush

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky says one its students was among more than 150 people killed when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul, South Korea. University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said in a statement Sunday that Anne Gieske, a nursing student from northern Kentucky, died in the crush of people in the Itaewon area of Seoul on Saturday night. The university president says Gieske was studying in South Korea this semester with an education abroad program. He says the university also has two other students and a faculty member there, but they have been contacted and they are safe.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.