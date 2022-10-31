4 sickened by apparent gas leak at Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people were sickened by a release of carbon dioxide at a Los Angeles International Airport baggage area early Monday, authorities said.

One person was in grave condition and three were in mild distress, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said in a statement that noted the information was preliminary. There was no information on their identities.

The source of the gas in the Terminal 8 baggage area was “unspecified,” the statement said.

“Though no escalating or off-site hazard has been identified, an LAFD Hazardous Materials team has been assigned pursuant to protocol,” it said.

The airport tweeted that Terminal 8 was being cleared of passengers due to an apparent gas leak, and passengers were being sent to Terminal 7 for screening.

The terminal serves United Airlines and United Express, according to the airport website.