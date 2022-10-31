CDC director tests positive for COVID again

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive again for COVID-19. Dr. Rochelle Walensky had mild symptoms Sunday. The 53-year-old first tested positive in mid-October. Walensky took the antiviral drug Paxlovid and later tested negative. The CDC said Monday that symptoms returned over the weekend and Walensky is again in isolation, working and holding virtual meetings. Walensky took over the CDC in January 2021. She is one of several U.S. health officials who have gotten COVID-19.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.