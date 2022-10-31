China launches 3rd and final space station component

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station, realizing a more than decade-long endeavor to maintain a constantly crewed presence in orbit. Mengtian was blasted into space Monday at 3:39 p.m. (0739 GMT) from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan aboard a Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket. It’s among China’s most powerful launch vehicles. A large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watched is it launched. Mengtian will join Wentian as the second laboratory module for the station, connecting to the Tianhe core module where the crew lives and works. Tiangong is currently populated by a crew of two male and one female astronauts. The Mengtian launch is un-crewed.

