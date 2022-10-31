Democrats to boost Hochul in tight New York governor’s race

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats have created a super PAC in New York to boost incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, a sign of the party’s growing fears that a late-stage surge by her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin could result in an upset in the blue state. The committee created Friday by the Democratic Governors Association comes as both parties have deployed more resources and political stars in New York as ballots have started being cast in a surprisingly competitive race. The idea that the governor’s mansion could be winnable for Republicans even in New York is the latest warning for Democrats that they could face deep losses in this year’s midterm elections.

