Expert group warns of crisis in Mexico missing students case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A group of international experts investigating the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico is warning that an attempt by the government to accelerate the results has created a “crisis” for the investigation and risks diminishing confidence in the outcome. The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts says that the special prosecutor who had led the government’s effort resigned in September over apparent interference by the attorney general’s office and the government replaced him with someone unfamiliar with the case. A government Truth Commission report in August also muddied the waters by presenting questionable screen captures of message exchanges as evidence.

