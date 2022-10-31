Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Family members say an Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week’s killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury. Broken Arrow police on Sunday identified the two adults as Brian and Brittney Nelson but provided no new information on whether both adults were involved in the killings of the children, who ranged in age from 1 to 13. Brian Wilson’s parents told the Tulsa World that their son had been plagued by severe headaches after he suffered a concussion at work. The couple had also filed for bankruptcy in 2020, listing $138,000 in debt that was almost entirely student loans.

