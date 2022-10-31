Greece: Search on for missing 8 after migrant boat capsizes
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek rescue crews are searching for eight people reported missing after a boat believed to have been carrying migrants capsized off the eastern Aegean island of Samos. The coast guard says four people have been rescued – two by a fishing boat and another two by a vessel of the European border patrol agency Frontex. The survivors told authorities a total of 12 people had been on board the dinghy when it capsized south of Samos. The coast guard says three of its vessels, a Frontex boat, a cargo ship and a helicopter are participating in the search. Thousand of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East attempt to cross from Turkey to Greece each year.