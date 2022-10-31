Ground search of Native American site in Kansas delayed

A plan to search for unmarked graves at a former Native American boarding in Kansas is on hold. Kansas officials announced in October of last year that they planned to conduct ground-penetrating research at the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway to determine if any Indigenous children were buried there. However, Fairway officials announced last week the plans were on hold indefinitely because of objections from leaders of the Shawnee Tribe. Chief Ben Barnes of the Shawnee Tribe says the Kansas Historical Society and Fairview officials are not being honest about efforts to consult with the tribe and their future plans for the site.

