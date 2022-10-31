Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in the slayings of two teenage girls who were killed in the woods outside their small town in Northern Indiana five years ago. State Police said Monday that 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen is charged with murder in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. The girls said they were going for a hike. Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged area the day after they vanished, on Feb. 14, 2017. Authorities long suspected the killer had some connection to their small city of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS and RICK CALLAHAN Associated Press/Report for America

