Iran plans public trials for 1,000 protesters in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities say they will hold public trials for 1,000 people in the capital, Tehran, over the protests that have convulsed the country. The mass indictments announced on Monday mark the government’s first major legal action aimed at quashing dissent since unrest erupted over six weeks ago. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted judicial officials as saying that a thousand people who had a central role in the protests would be brought to trial in Tehran alone over their “subversive actions,” including assaulting security guards, setting fire to public property and other accusations. The nationwide protests first erupted over the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police.

