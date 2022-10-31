Police standoff ends with man shot in Mobile, Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A man with a gun held police at bay outside a government building for more than five hours, shutting down part of downtown Mobile, Alabama, before shooting himself. A police spokeswoman tells reporters that a man with a gunshot wound was spotted in a parked car outside Government Plaza on Monday. She says the man pointed a gun to his head when officers approached to see if he needed help. Officers surrounded the car, and officers say the man shot himself hours later. Police Chief Paul Prine says the man was believed to have suffered a life-threatening wound.

