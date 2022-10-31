Texts to Kansas voters rile Democrats, top election official

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top elections official in Kansas is warning voters that text messages could provide incorrect information about where to vote. But the national groups Voto Latino and Black Voters Matter said they aren’t trying to confuse or mislead people. Democrats began reporting getting the texts Sunday. Some texts sent people to places where they couldn’t vote in advance while other tests sent them to places where they could vote in advance but not on Election Day. Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said voters should be on high alert for misinformation. Voto Latino and Black Voters Matter said the incorrect information came from a vendor handling the texts.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.