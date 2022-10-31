US man accused of abducting, sexually abusing Canadian girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Oregon man is accused of abducting a Canadian child he met online, taking her across the border in his vehicle’s trunk and sexually abusing her. The Oregonion/OregonLive reports Gladstone resident Noah Madrano’s lawyer pleaded not guilty on his behalf Monday to multiple charges during his first appearance in federal court in Portland. He’s charged with traveling in interstate or foreign commerce with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, sexually exploiting a child, transporting a child interstate with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and possessing child pornography.

