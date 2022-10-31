US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. defense official says a small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive. The defense official would not say where the inspections are taking place or how close to the battlefronts the U.S. troops are getting. The official tells Pentagon reporters that U.S. personnel can’t do inspections “close to the front lines,” but they are going where security conditions allow. The official spoke on condition of anonymity Monday to provide a military update.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

