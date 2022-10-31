World Series: Tied 1-all, Astros-Phils resume after rainout

The Phillie Phanatic, Dr. J and Mike Schmidt are ready — as are the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies — to hit the field at the World Series after a rainout. Game 3 was postponed Monday night with the teams tied 1-all, the washout at Citizens Bank Park pushing the Fall Classic schedule back by a day. Astros righty Lance McCullers Jr. is still set to pitch for the Astros on Tuesday night. The Phillies changed their pitching plans, with Ranger Suárez set to start instead of Noah Syndergaard. The rain wiped a Halloween performance by the popular Phanatic mascot. Philadelphia sports greats Julius Erving and Schmidt had been set to throw out ceremonial balls, along with former Flyers star Bernie Parent and Eagles Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.