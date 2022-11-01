2 dead, one injured in helicopter crash in central Norway

HELSINKI (AP) — Police say that two people have died and one person has been seriously injured in a helicopter crash in central Norway. Norwegian police tweeted that “search and rescue has been launched” after an alert received Tuesday morning about a helicopter accident just outside the town of Verdal. Police later confirmed that two of the three people involved in the accident were dead while the third person was rushed to hospital with severe injuries to the city of Trondheim.

