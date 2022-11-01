Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns with his most personal film

Alejandro G. Iñárritu won consecutive best director Oscars in 2015 and 2016, but then at the peak of his Hollywood success, decided to retreat and process some things. Those six years of introspection found him back behind the camera to make his first film since “The Revenant.” “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” is his most personal and ambitious film yet, a surreal meditation on family, country, art and mythmaking that contains more than a few parallels to his own life. It opens in theaters in limited release Friday before hitting Netflix on Dec. 16.

