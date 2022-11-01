Arab leaders in Algeria for 1st League summit in 3 years

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Arab leaders are meeting in Algeria at the 31st summit of the Arab League. They’re seeking common ground on divisive issues in the region with the backdrop of rising inflation, food and energy shortages, drought and soaring cost of living across the Middle East and Africa. The 22-member League last held its summit in 2019. The kings, emirs, presidents and prime ministers will discuss thorny issues that have emerged since the pandemic — the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and four Arab countries and the fallout of the war in Ukraine. The event is an opportunity for Africa’s territorially largest country and a major oil and gas exporter to showcase its leadership in the Arab world.

By FAY ABUELGASIM, BARBARA SURK and JACK JEFFERY Associated Press

