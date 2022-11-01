Biden pitchman Landrieu hawks infrastructure and hope

ELM CITY, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Landrieu is the man entrusted with promoting President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan to the nation. As he travels the country, Landrieu serves as the administration’s de facto emissary to rural communities and Republican states that often feel suspicious about the president. While talking up infrastructure spending may sound like an easy sell, Landrieu knows it requires diplomacy, particularly in the overheated political climate ahead of next week’s midterm elections. The former New Orleans mayor, who has political aspirations of his own, says he sees the infrastructure law as a way to help stitch together a divided country.

